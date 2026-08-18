DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘Going overboard’: HC imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Maharashtra food body for not restoring Pune shop’s license

‘Going overboard’: HC imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Maharashtra food body for not restoring Pune shop’s license

Bench permits shop to reopen its business, orders Maharashtra FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to sweets shop within month

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:06 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Bombay High Court on Monday noted the regulator’s intent is laudable, but it’s going “overboard”. Image credit/ANI File
Advertisement

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to a Pune-based sweets shop for keeping its license suspended despite a 98 per cent compliance report and causing losses, noting the regulator’s intent is laudable, but it’s going “overboard”.

Advertisement

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the Food and Drug Administration’s order suspending licenses of eateries and hotels was a “strange policy and perverse”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said he would examine the order before responding.

Advertisement

The shop, Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets, had challenged the FDA’s action in the high court and said it had lost Rs 8.74 lakh in revenue since its closure in June.

The bench, while permitting the shop to reopen its business, ordered the department to pay the owners Rs 5 lakh compensation within a month.

Advertisement

“We have observed that your intention is laudable and some department has at least stood up. But you are going overboard. You should have immediately revoked the suspension of the license once you noticed 98 per cent compliance (in the re-inspection report),” the bench said.

The petition stated that a food safety officer from the FDA inspected the shop premises on June 12 following a complaint of food poisoning, and raised concerns over sanitation and staff hygiene. The same day, the department passed an order suspending the shop’s license.

The shop filed an appeal before the FDA Commissioner and also submitted a compliance report.

On July 13, a re-inspection was carried out, and the shop was found to be 98 per cent compliant, but the license was not restored.

The shop owners then submitted a representation to the FDA seeking revocation of the suspension order, but no action was taken, following which they moved the High Court.

Mundhe said he would examine the order before responding.

“I have to see the order, then I will respond. FDA would act according to the law and prescribed processes. We go as per the law, as per the processes, we follow it, and we implement it,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts