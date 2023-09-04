Gold worth Rs 8.5 crore seized in West Bengal near Bangladesh border; 2 smugglers held

Kalyani, September 4
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Director of Revenue Intelligence recovered 14.296 kg of gold biscuits valued at Rs 8.5 crore from a house in West Bengal's Nadia district bordering the India-Bangladesh border.
The BSF said two men, including the owner of the house, were arrested.
Acting on a tip-off, BSF and DRI personnel launched an operation on Saturday night and found 106 gold biscuits in the house at Vijaypur village close to the international border.
During the interrogation, the two arrested smugglers said they got the contraband from two Bangladeshis on Saturday morning and were to hand it over to someone in the same district, according to the BSF.
Their attempt, however, failed due to tight surveillance by the border guards and they were forced to keep the gold in the house.
