Gold hallmarking charges soar 67% to Rs 75; Rs 200 minimum fee begins

The hallmarking charge for gold items has risen by 67 per cent, from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per item, with the new rates starting on September 14, and a minimum fee of Rs 200 will be charged for gold items submitted for hallmarking.

The rise of Rs 30 per article is said to be due to enhanced infrastructure and cost recovery measures. Reports indicate that the enhanced HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) features, such as vendor information and photographs on the BIS Care app, elevate the verification workload; therefore, escalating labour costs, upkeep of testing laboratories, and rigorous internal market monitoring prompted the revision.

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Nonetheless, customers sending smaller shipments will face a bigger effective fee due to the Rs 200 minimum.

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For one gold item, the standard hallmarking fee totals Rs 75, but due to the minimum consignment charge, the customer will be billed Rs 200. In the same way, sending in two gold articles would lead to a fee of Rs 150, but the Rs 200 minimum charge will be enforced.

The hallmarking fee for three gold items amounts to Rs 225, exceeding the minimum consignment fee. Consequently, customers will spend Rs 225 for three items.

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Meanwhile, the hallmarking fee for silver items has remained unchanged. The current fee of Rs 35 for each silver item will remain in place with the revised pricing system.

The adjustment in gold hallmarking fees happens as precious metals stay under scrutiny before the US Federal Reserve's policy choice. Gold was most recently priced at Rs 151,350 for every 10 grams, whereas silver was listed at Rs 2,31,880 per kilogram.

For customers, the effect of the revised fee will be more significant when just one or two gold items are sent for hallmarking, since the Rs 200 minimum fee is considerably greater than the new per-item rate.

The revised fee structure increases hallmarking costs for smaller gold shipments, while clients submitting three or more items will essentially incur the revised Rs 75 per-article charge. The fee for silver hallmarking stays the same at Rs 35 for each item.