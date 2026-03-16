Gold jewellery stolen at engagement ceremony returned via courier in Andhra

Gold jewellery, which was stolen during an engagement ceremony, was later returned through a courier, said a police official on Monday.

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Police said the jewels were stolen nearly 20 days ago when a couple from Tirupati attended an engagement function at a private hall here in Naidupeta.

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"The jewellery which was reported stolen during the engagement ceremony was later sent back through a courier and kept at the couple's house doorstep," Naidupeta DSP G Chantibabu said.

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According to police, the family informed the authorities after finding the jewellery at the entrance of their house.

Police collected fingerprints from the jewellery and launched an investigation to identify the person involved in the theft.

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Officials suspect that someone known to the family may have stolen the jewellery and later returned. Meanwhile, police registered a case.