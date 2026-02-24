DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Gold rush at Godavari: Villagers comb river for valuables as water levels recede in Paithan

Gold rush at Godavari: Villagers comb river for valuables as water levels recede in Paithan

The Godavari River has served as place where grieving relatives perform final rituals for their loved ones and cast away jewellery, coins and other valuables that belonged to them

article_Author
PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 04:10 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

For most people, a receding river is a sign of a dry spell, but for locals in Maharashtra's Paithan town, when water levels in the Godavari dip, it is time for them to head to the riverbank in search of gold.

Advertisement

Armed with sieves and nets, people from villages around the holy town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar thronged the banks of the Godavari River on Monday, looking for valuables as the water receded.

Advertisement

The Godavari River has served as a place where grieving relatives perform final rituals for their loved ones and cast away jewellery, coins and other valuables that belonged to them.

Advertisement

With the Sun beating down on them, many gathered on the riverbank and waded through waist-deep waters to look for lost treasures and precious valuables, which they considered gifts from the river.

A senior official from Paithan police station termed the phenomenon as "routine".

Advertisement

"Whenever the water level of the river drops, people arrive with small nets and sieves and venture into the river. They sieve the silt from the river bed in search of valuables," he said.

People believe that the holy river has given them a valuable object when they find something, the official said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts