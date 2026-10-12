Gold smuggling racket busted along Bangladesh border; 6 held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a cross-border gold smuggling racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border, seizing over 7.8 kg of foreign-origin gold worth more than Rs 11.50 crore and arresting six persons, including the alleged kingpin of a syndicate operating in the Banpur border area.

The seizures were made during operations conducted across West Bengal on October 8 and 9. Investigations revealed that smugglers were using both road and railway networks to transport gold illegally brought into India through Bangladesh.

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In the biggest seizure, DRI officials intercepted a four wheeler at Dankuni Toll Plaza while it was travelling from Banpur, near the Bangladesh border, towards Kolkata. Four persons were travelling in the vehicle.

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A search led to the recovery of 50 gold bars weighing approximately 6.8 kg and valued at around Rs 10 crore. Officials said the alleged kingpin of the smuggling syndicate operating in the Banpur border area was among those arrested.

In two other operations, DRI teams recovered nearly 1 kg of gold, valued at Rs 1.5 crore, and arrested two accused.