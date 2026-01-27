DT
PT
Gold soars to record Rs 1.66 lakh/10g; silver at lifetime high of Rs 3.7 lakh/kg

Gold soars to record Rs 1.66 lakh/10g; silver at lifetime high of Rs 3.7 lakh/kg

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:55 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
Photo is for representational purpose only. iStock
Gold and silver prices dazzled in the national capital on Tuesday, with both precious metals vaulting to uncharted highs, driven by strong investor demand and a global rally amid rising geopolitical and trade tensions.

According to marketmen, gold of 99.9 per cent purity increased Rs 7,300, or 4.6 per cent, to touch an all-time high of Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). The yellow metal had closed at Rs 1,58,700 per 10 grams on Friday.

Bullion markets remained closed on Monday on account of the 77th Republic Day.

Silver prices continued its remarkable performance, outperforming gold for yet another session in the bullion markets. The white metal skyrocketed by Rs 40,500, or 12.3 per cent, to hit a new peak of Rs 3,70,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

The metal had settled at Rs 3,29,500 per kilogram in the previous market session.

"Silver in the domestic market has scaled another record high of Rs 3,70,000 per kg, supported by strong safe-haven demand amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

According to FOREX.com, silver prices extended their rally, with spot prices soaring USD 8.55, or 8.24 per cent, to USD 112.41 per ounce in the international market.

The white metal had surged by USD 14.42, or 14 per cent, to touch a new peak of USD 117.73 per ounce in the previous session.

"Silver is additionally benefiting from robust industrial demand alongside investment flows.

"The white metal prices in the near-term may see bouts of profit-booking and consolidation, but the broader bias remains positive as long as global risk sentiment stays fragile and the dollar remains under pressure," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

Silver prices crossed the crucial USD 100 per ounce level for the first time on Friday in the overseas market, reinforcing investor appetite for the safe-haven asset.

Gold also extended its upward momentum in the global markets, with the metal gaining for the seventh consecutive day. It appreciated by USD 79.13, or 1.58 per cent, to USD 5,087.48 per ounce.

The yellow metal had earlier breached the psychological USD 5,000 per ounce level for the first time, rising by USD 121.07, or 2.43 per cent, to hit a record of USD 5,110.24 per ounce on Monday.

"Spot gold was trading higher at around USD 5,080 per ounce in the overseas markets, driven by renewed geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar," Praveen Singh, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

He added that US President Donald Trump's latest move to threaten Canada, with 100 per cent tariffs, as the latter pursues a trade deal with China, has rattled markets and strengthened the demand for bullion prices.

In the last seven trading sessions, gold prices have risen by USD 416.59, or nearly 9 per cent, from USD 4,670.89 per ounce recorded on USD January 19.

Renisha Chainani, Head, Research at Augmont, said renewed geopolitical tensions have been a key trigger as the US administration has raised tariffs on South Korean automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and lumber to 25 per cent. These developments have reinforced safe-haven demand.

"In precious metals this year, the dominant driver has been policy uncertainty under Trump. A fresh wave of first-time investors, especially across Asia and Europe, is aggressively building personal holdings of gold and silver, adding structural support to prices," Chainani said.

