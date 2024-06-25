Gold worth Rs 7.58 crore seized at Chennai airport; 10 passengers held

Chennai, June 25
Nearly 12 kilograms of gold worth Rs 7.58 crore was recovered at the Chennai airport here and 10 air passengers were arrested, the Customs department said on Tuesday.
Acting on specific information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs officials intercepted 10 passengers who arrived from Dubai and Abu Dhabi on July 24.
Initial examination of the passengers revealed that they were in possession of gold biscuits in their baggage and also in paste form concealed in their undergarments, an official release from the Principal Commissioner of Customs R Srinivasa Naik said.
The 10 passengers were arrested and the precious metal worth Rs 7.58 crore was retrieved from them under the relevant sections of the Customs Act, the release added.
