Gold worth Rs 92 lakh seized at Chennai airport, eatery employee held

PTI

Chennai, May 20

An employee of a private eatery in the airport here was nabbed with Rs 92 lakh worth gold concealed inside a flask on Monday, Customs officials said.

He was apprehended by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on suspicion and handed over to the Customs Department for further probe, they said.

The man was found carrying 1,400 g gold, suspected to have been received from an air passenger, in the flask.