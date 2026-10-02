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Home / India / Golden Temple miniatures, Diljit Dosanjh tour print among Punjab-themed items in PM Mementoes e-auction

Golden Temple miniatures, Diljit Dosanjh tour print among Punjab-themed items in PM Mementoes e-auction

The Ministry of Culture said the Punjab-themed collection brings together 'faith, history, music, dance and living traditions', presenting a mix of traditional heritage and contemporary cultural expression

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:50 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A photo print of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour.
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Punjab’s religious heritage, Sikh history, folk traditions and contemporary popular culture have found a place in the latest collection of Prime Minister’s mementoes being offered for e-auction, with miniature representations of Golden Temple, a Bhangra painting and a photo print of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour among the featured items.

The Ministry of Culture said the Punjab-themed collection brings together “faith, history, music, dance and living traditions”, presenting a mix of traditional heritage and contemporary cultural expression.

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Among the prominent pieces are two representations of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). One is a detailed miniature model of the shrine, while another places the iconic structure inside a glass dome, creating what the ministry describes as a distinctive floating effect.

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The collection also includes a silver-framed portrait of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, presented by Gurdwara Managing Committee, Gurubagh, Varanasi.

Sikh history is represented through an artwork depicting Mata Gujri Ji with the young Sahibzadas, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

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“Moving beyond religious and historical themes, the collection features a painting of Bhangra, capturing Punjab’s traditional folk dance, while a photo print of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour brings contemporary Punjabi music and its international reach into the auction collection,” the ministry said.

The Punjab-linked items also include saffron gurdwara headscarves with golden threadwork, associated with humility and reverence in Sikh places of worship.

The ministry said the collection reflects how Punjab’s cultural identity spans sacred spaces and spiritual traditions to folk culture and contemporary music.

The items are part of the eighth edition of the PM Mementos e-auction, which features 1,498 mementoes presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on different occasions. The auction began on September 17 and is being conducted through the official PM Mementos portal till October 31.

The wider collection includes artefacts representing India’s artistic traditions, traditional craftsmanship, cultural practices, spiritual traditions and sporting achievements.

The proceeds from the auction will support Namami Gange Mission, the government’s for conservation, rejuvenation and protection of the Ganga and its ecosystem.

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