Goldy Brar gang operative who facilitated 'high-value' threat calls held in Ahmedabad

A suspected operative of the Goldy Brar gang who allegedly facilitated "high-value" threat calls for the syndicate was arrested in Ahmedabad, police said on Thursday.

Aarif, alias "Pistol", was wanted in connection with more than 11 cases, including attempt to murder, firing and extortion, they said.

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A joint team of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Special Operations Group of district police and Delhi police took Aarif into custody from the city's Vejalpur area, following intelligence gathering across multiple jurisdictions.

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Officials said Aarif was a key operational link for the gang and allegedly facilitated "high-value" threat calls and extortion rackets routed through Dubai on behalf of gangster Goldy Brar, who is believed to be based in Canada.

He frequently changed his address and disguised his identity to evade tracking by police in multiple states, according to the Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

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Joint interrogation of Aarif is underway to identify his local associates and trace the financial networks linked to the extortion operations, police said.