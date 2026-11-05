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Home / India / ‘Good ground for protest’: Supreme Court junks petition on rotation of SC/ST seats

‘Good ground for protest’: Supreme Court junks petition on rotation of SC/ST seats

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:41 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A Bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe referred to a July 2003 verdict of the apex court which had upheld the disqualification of persons with more than two living children from running or holding panchayat positions. File photo
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking mandatory rotation of constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliament and state Assemblies, observing that such a decision rests with the legislature and cannot be directed by the courts.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court judgment upholding Section 9(1)(c) of the Delimitation Act, 2002, which provided for identification of reserved constituencies in areas having a comparatively higher proportion of the SC/ST population.

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Pointing out that the petitioner was “dialling the wrong number” as the demand for rotation should be raised before Parliament, the CJI remarked in a lighter vein, “This is a good season of protests, naarebaazi. So this is also a good ground for protest.”

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Petitioner Jagdish Singh, a voter from the Kadipur Assembly constituency in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, had challenged the continued reservation of the constituency for the SCs for nearly seven decades since its creation.

Contending that the continuous reservation without rotation violated Articles 14, 15 and 19 of the Constitution, diluted the right to vote by compelling voters to choose only from SC candidates and benefited only a few families rather than the broader community, Singh sought a system of rotation similar to the one provided for panchayats and municipalities under Articles 243D and 243T of the Constitution.

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However, the Bench said in a multiparty democracy, voters were expected to vote on the basis of political ideology rather than caste or religion.

“In a political democracy, there are multiple political parties having different ideologies. The voters are expected to vote for the party, not for the religion. You may like or dislike a particular political ideology. Who is representing that ideology becomes irrelevant. You vote for that ideology. So that also defeats your argument,” the Bench said.

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