Government amends Forest Conservation Rules to ease mining process for critical minerals

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that the Environment Ministry has amended the Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Rules, 2023, to simplify the process for mining critical minerals and achieve self-reliance in the critical Mineral sector under the newly launched National Critical Mineral Mission, 2025.

For projects of a defence and strategic importance, user agencies can now submit applications for prior approval through an offline mode, providing a flexible alternative to the standard online process.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth are essential to fuel the growth of clean energy technologies and their expanding uses ranging from wind turbines and electricity networks to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing.

Speaking at 20th Global Sustainability Summit, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, Yadav said, “Under this mission, 24 minerals have been identified as critical and strategic, and 29 others have been recognised as important for strengthening the country’s economy and national security. The amended rules simplify the approval process for mining these minerals in forest areas for both public and private entities.”

He informed that the Centre has also notified the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, which create a formal framework for environmental auditing across the country.

“These rules establish a two-tiered system of auditors and set up a dedicated agency to transparently oversee the process. These rules are designed to supplement the existing monitoring and inspection framework of the government, not to replace it,” he said.

The minister also said that India is concerned about the Global South’s rights in climate talks.

Referring to his meeting with COP 30 President André Aranha Corrêa do Lago (Brazil) in Delhi on Monday, Yadav said, “In Glasgow COP the Article 6 for the Carbon market was adopted but no action has been taken about the trading of the carbon market mechanism. During the last COP, the new quantifiable goals were adopted. We have taken a stake in the Global Stocktake process and finance is required for that. A pre COP event will also be organised.”

The minister said he conveyed that COP is a multilateral forum and each nation should contribute their positive role in the COP. “A pre COP event will also be organised and India will participate in the summit in a positive manner,” Yadav said.