DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Government blocks 5 OTT platforms for streaming obscene content

Government blocks 5 OTT platforms for streaming obscene content

Officials say the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu following due procedure

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:48 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The government on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content, officials said.

Advertisement

They said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu following due procedure.

Advertisement

Under the procedure, the government directs internet service providers to block access to OTT platforms under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, and the laws against obscenity.

Advertisement

These rules aim to maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms.

The action aligns with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which grants the government authority to block online content for various reasons.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts