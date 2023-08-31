Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

New Delhi, August 31
The Central Government has called a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted the development saying the session would be the 13th session of the 17th Lok Sabha and the 261st session of the Rajya Sabha.
“Amid Amrit kaal look forward to fruitful discussions and debate on Parliament,” Joshi posted on X.
There’s no clarity on the agenda except that the government may schedule a debate on Amrit Kaal and Vision of India in 2047, with participation of all parties.
The session may even be the inaugural session of the new Parliament, some sources said.
A resolution may be adopted in the special session on India’s Vision at 2047.
Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 31, 2023
ಸಂಸತ್ತಿನ ವಿಶೇಷ ಅಧಿವೇಶನವನ್ನು… pic.twitter.com/k5J2PA1wv2
