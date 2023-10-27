Government drops word ‘rath’ from outreach campaign

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

After a political row over the outreach campaign to highlight Central schemes, the government on Thursday announced two changes to ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ scheduled for launch on November 15. The yatra will start in five poll-bound states after elections are over.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said a decision had been taken to drop the word ‘rath’ to refer to the vehicles publicising government schemes across 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and nearly 18,000 locations in urban areas. “Henceforth, these will be called information, education and communication vans,” Chandra said. He dismissed criticism that officials were being drafted for a political campaign.

