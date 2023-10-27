Government drops word ‘rath’ from outreach campaign

New Delhi, October 26
After a political row over the outreach campaign to highlight Central schemes, the government on Thursday announced two changes to ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ scheduled for launch on November 15. The yatra will start in five poll-bound states after elections are over.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said a decision had been taken to drop the word ‘rath’ to refer to the vehicles publicising government schemes across 2.55 lakh gram panchayats and nearly 18,000 locations in urban areas. “Henceforth, these will be called information, education and communication vans,” Chandra said. He dismissed criticism that officials were being drafted for a political campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...