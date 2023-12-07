Government in process of clearing 112 names for High Court judges: Law Minister Meghwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Centre was in the process of filling up 112 vacant posts of high court judges, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

During the Question Hour in the Upper House, Meghwal said the total sanctioned strength of high court judges was 1,114 out of which 790 posts were filled while 234 were vacant.

Different High Court Collegiums had recommended 292 names out of which, 110 had been appointed while 112 were in the process, he said, adding the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court was 34 and all of them were filled up as of now.

Terming appointment of judges in higher judiciary as a “collaborative and integrated process involving the executive and the judiciary,” Meghwal said it required consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities.

Meghawal said the NDA Government raised the sanctioned strength of judges for both high courts and the Supreme Court.

During the UPA regime, the sanctioned strength of judges in high court judges and the Supreme Court was 906 and 31, respectively, the Law Minister said responding to queries from Congress and DMK members on delay in clearing the names of advocates recommended by the Collegium for appointment of high court judges.

