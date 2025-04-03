Government is eyeing Waqf land, may turn to temple trust properties next: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday claimed that the Union government has its eye on the land of the Waqf boards, and it may turn its attention to the land of temples, churches and gurdwaras next.

His party opposed the BJP's stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and "its ploy to take away (Waqf) land and give it to its industrialist friends," Thackeray said at a press conference here, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Sena (UBT), a former BJP ally now part of the Opposition's INDIA grouping, has opposed the bill. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena, said by opposing the bill Thackeray committed a greater "crime" than by joining hands with the Congress.

"The concern about the Muslim community shown by the BJP and its allies supporting the bill will put (Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali) Jinnah to shame," Thackeray told reporters.

His remarks came as the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Shinde sought to corner the Sena (UBT) for “abandoning” Hindutva and the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray in not supporting the Waqf (Amendment) bill.

"You are eyeing Waqf land, but temple trusts, churches, gurdwaras too have land. You may be eyeing us (lands of Hindu temples) as well. The bill was brought just for land. We have opposed this sham," said Thackeray, a former Maharashtra chief minister.

"If the Waqf bill is for the betterment of the Muslim community, who has abandoned Hindutva (by bringing it in)," he asked.

"What has the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to do with Hindutva? How will Hindus benefit from this?" he further said.

Thackeray, however, admitted that the bill has some good elements, and said his party will not support negative politics. "There should be transparency," he added.