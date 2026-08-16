Government launches foreign asset disclosure scheme for small taxpayers

In an effort to bring foreign holdings into the tax system without penalising eligible taxpayers to additional fines or legal action, the Income Tax Department announced on Saturday a new voluntary disclosure scheme that permits small taxpayers to declare certain undisclosed foreign assets and income by paying an effective 60 per cent tax.

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The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) stated that the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), which was included in the 2026–2027 Budget, will go into effect on Sunday, with online declarations being accepted until December 31, 2026.

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The scheme is designed for taxpayers who may have not disclosed eligible overseas assets or income, including students, young professionals, technology employees, and relocated non-resident Indians.

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Under FAST-DS, declarations fall into two types. The total value of undeclared foreign assets or foreign income that was not previously subject to taxation cannot be more than Rs 1 crore.

Foreign assets that were previously offered for taxation or obtained while the taxpayer was a non-resident but were not included in the applicable tax-return schedule fall under a second category. A fee of Rs 1 lakh must be paid, and the barrier for such declarations is Rs 5 crore.

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According to the CBDT, the scheme's objective is to allow qualified taxpayers to disclose "certain undisclosed foreign assets, undisclosed foreign income, or undeclared foreign assets" after paying the required tax or charge.

According to an example in the CBDT's frequently asked questions, if an undeclared overseas bank account is worth Rs 60 lakh and undisclosed foreign income is worth Rs 20 lakh, the total tax payable would be Rs 48 lakh.

Under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, taxpayers who make valid declarations will be shielded from prosecution and any additional taxes or penalties related to the assets or income reported.

The taxpayer's total income under the Black Money Act or the Income-tax Act of 1961 will not include the stated income or the sum invested in the disclosed asset, added CBDT.