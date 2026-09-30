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Home / India / Government launches Petroleum Amendment Bill to decriminalise minor offences

Government launches Petroleum Amendment Bill to decriminalise minor offences

The amendment is a component of a wider governmental initiative to bolster the current legal structure regulating offenses that breach the Petroleum Act, 1934

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:06 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Wednesday released the draft Petroleum (Amendment) Bill, 2026, for stakeholder feedback, aiming to decriminalise minor violations concerning the import, transportation, storage, production, refining, and blending of petroleum products.

“The objective of the amendments proposed is to rationalise the otherwise generic offence presently under section 23 of Petroleum Act, 1934, which fails to achieve any specific deterrence against the specific offences but has created a framework whereby breaches of licenses become criminal offences,” the ministry said.

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The amendment is a component of a wider governmental initiative to bolster the current legal structure regulating offenses that breach the Petroleum Act, 1934. The proposed legislation aims to modify Chapter III of the Act concerning 'Penalties and Procedure' by replacing Sections 23 and 25, adding new Sections 23A, 23B, 23C, 23D, and 23E, and revising Section 24.

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“The proposed amendments, inter alia, seek to achieve the objectives of de-criminalisation of regulatory issues such as breach of terms and conditions of licenses and provides for a mechanism for imposition of civil penalty through an administrative mechanism,” as per the ministry.

That amendment increased the penalty under Section 23 from Rs 500 to either simple imprisonment for up to one month or a fine of Rs 1,000. For repeated violations, the previous punishment of a maximum of Rs 2,000 was substituted with simple imprisonment for as long as three months, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

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“The penalty, although significant in 1970s, is now insignificant, considering that in 1970, the price of petrol was Rs 0.90 per litre and in 2026 it fluctuates between Rs 95 and Rs 105, which is an increase of over 10,000 per cent. Even the critical infrastructure that is integral to national security, such as oil refineries, has increased manifold,” the ministry added.

The proposed framework also establishes particular offenses concerning various elements of the Petroleum Act, 1934.

The ministry stated that the goal was to make sure regulatory violations, like breaches of licence terms, were not regarded as criminal offences, while maintaining sufficient deterrence against serious petroleum operation violations.

The ministry added that the particular offences being established were essential for upholding the integrity of operations in the petroleum sector.

The proposed regulations have been developed by considering other applicable laws currently in effect in India, along with international examples from jurisdictions such as the US, Japan, Australia, Germany, and Singapore.

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