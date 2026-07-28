Government must remain youthful, engage young innovators: PM Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government must remain youthful by adapting to emerging challenges and engaging young innovators in complex fields such as cybersecurity.

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Chairing the second high-level meeting with Union secretaries, Modi called for breaking down silos to achieve technological self-reliance and build domestic capabilities in critical sectors.

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The meeting focused on five key sectors: finance, the economy, commerce, industry and technology.

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In other significant remarks, the PM urged Union secretaries to adopt a proactive approach to engaging with strategic sectors and countering misinformation.

"The government must always remain youthful, dynamic and forward-looking, continuously adapting to new challenges and opportunities with agility and innovation," he said.

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Secretaries shared their experiences and perspectives on key initiatives, emerging opportunities and implementation challenges, officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.