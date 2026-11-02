Government notifies new aircraft rules; to be effective from January 2027

The government has notified the new aircraft rules wherein airlines, at the time of booking tickets, are required to provide a detailed break-up of various charges, including cancellation fee, to the passengers.

Under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, notified on October 31, the civil aviation ministry can also intervene with respect to airfares in case of an "extraordinary situation".

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However, specifics about what could amount to an “extraordinary situation” were not mentioned. The rules have been framed under The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, which replaced the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, 1934.

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According to the latest set of rules, an airline should show a detailed break-up of airfare and related charges on the booking website and on the booked ticket.

The details should include "total amount, indicating the fare, tax, fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions or other charge, if any, separately".

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The tariff fixed by airlines will be monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Where the central government is of the opinion that an extraordinary situation has arisen, it may, by order in writing, issue such directions as it considers necessary and expedient to do so in the public interest," the rules said.

The rules – effective from January 1, 2027 – will replace the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Specific changes in the rules compared to the existing ones could not be immediately ascertained.