Government notifies new CAPF law after President Murmu’s nod: What it will do

The government on Thursday enacted the Central Armed Police Forces (General) Administration Act after the bill received President Droupadi Murmu's assent.

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The legislation was published in the Gazette on Thursday.

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The newly enacted law seeks to establish a comprehensive and uniform system governing the recruitment and service conditions of Group A General Duty officers and other personnel across various CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB.

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The CAPFs play a crucial role in national security, border management and internal law enforcement.

Broadly, the Act provides an overarching legal structure to regulate recruitment processes, promotions, deputations, and service conditions of officers and does away with fragmented rules for each force.

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The need for the law arose from the distinct nature of CAPFs compared to other government organisations, as well as the necessity to harmonise administrative rules with judicial directives and federal considerations.

Key provisions

A major feature of the Act is the empowerment of the Central Government to frame rules governing recruitment and service conditions, overriding any conflicting laws, court judgments, or prior administrative orders. The Act also mandates IPS Quotas and lays down rules for high-level deputation from the Indian Police Service (IPS): 50% of Inspector General (IG) posts will be filled through deputation; at least 67% of Additional Director General (ADG) posts will be filled through deputation; all posts of Special Director General (SDG) and Director General (DG) will be filled exclusively through deputation. These provisions reinforce the continued role of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in leadership positions within CAPFs.

Covers all major paramilitary forces

The law applies to all major Central Armed Police Forces, including: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF); Border Security Force (BSF); Central Industrial Security Force (CISF); Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP); Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). It also incorporates existing recruitment rules of these forces, which will remain in effect until amended or replaced under the new framework.

Continuity and overriding powers

The Act ensures that financial benefits already granted to officers will continue until new provisions are notified. Additionally, it gives an overriding effect to its provisions over any inconsistent laws, ensuring uniformity in administration.

The Central Government has also been granted powers to amend schedules, make rules, and remove operational difficulties for effective implementation of the Act.

Strengthening centre-state coordination

The legislation underscores the importance of coordination between the Centre and States, highlighting the critical role played by CAPFs in maintaining internal security and supporting state authorities. The law is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, reduce ambiguity in service matters, and strengthen leadership structures within the forces.

What will it do?

The law is being billed by the Government as a major reform in the governance of India’s paramilitary forces. By introducing a unified legal framework, the government aims to improve operational effectiveness while ensuring clarity and consistency in recruitment and service conditions.