Government notifies reservation policy, domicile rules for Ladakh

The government on Tuesday notified new policies on reservation, official language and domicile for the Union Territory of Ladakh. According to a gazette notification issued on Tuesday, 85 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in government jobs has been notified.

Advertisement

As per new rules, only those living in the union territory since October 31, 2019, continuously for a period of 15 years, would be considered domiciles of Ladakh.

With effect from Tuesday (June 3), as per the notification, English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti and Purgi have been notified as the official languages to be used for all or any of the official purposes of the Union territory.

Advertisement

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 15 of the Ladakh Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, for Ladakh resident certificate (LRC) holder or those eligible for LRC, a resident certificate issued by the Union territory of Ladakh or proof of eligibility will be adequate, the notification said.

For a person who has resided for a period of 15 years in the Union territory of Ladakh, any document such as ration card, immovable property records, educational records, voter list, electricity utility bills or employer certificate verified by the Deputy Labour Commissioner or the Director of Industries and Commerce of the Division concerned or any other document of proof residence indicating a period of 15 years of residence in the Union territory, will be adequate, as per the notification issued on Tuesday.