Home / India / Govt amends passport rules, allows submission of birth certificate for those born after Oct 1, 2023

Govt amends passport rules, allows submission of birth certificate for those born after Oct 1, 2023

The gazette notification states that the Passport Rules, 1980, will be known as Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:47 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The government on Friday, through a gazette notification, amended the Passport Rules, 1980, to be known as Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, in respect of documents to be presented as proof of birth while applying for a passport.

As per the amended rules, those applicants born before October 1, 2023, will have to attach any one of the documents as proof of date of birth; namely birth certificate issued by the municipal corporation, matriculation or school leaving certificate, PAN card, service record or pension pay order (in case of government servants, driving licence, voter ID card or insurance policy bond bearing date of birth issued by either LIC or any other public company).

In respect of persons born on or after October 1, 2023, however, only the copy of birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority, empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (18 of 1969), will be required.

