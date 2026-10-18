Govt asks Meta to curb algorithmic promotion of limited narratives

The government has asked Meta, owner of Instagram and Facebook, to ensure its recommendation systems do not result in “disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives” and to step up checks on content that could cause public disorder, incite violence or lead to other unlawful activity.

The advisory issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on October 10 asked Meta to provide adequate context for photographs, videos, graphics and other content depicting ongoing public events, particularly when their authenticity, date, location or circumstances may not be readily apparent to users.

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Although the advisory does not identify any specific incident that prompted its issuance, it comes amid protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and opposition parties in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Meta has also been asked to review its recommendation and content-ranking mechanisms to ensure potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context content is not disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended to users.

The advisory calls for stronger mechanisms to identify, review and escalate content gaining significant reach through recommendation systems and having the potential to cause public confusion, violence or disturbance of public order.

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IT Ministry sources said the ministry had received reports from agencies that Meta platforms were not promoting all narratives equally, with their algorithms appearing to favour certain kinds of content.

MeitY has also asked Meta to ensure timely cooperation with law enforcement and other authorised government agencies in accordance with applicable laws and the IT Rules, 2021.

The ministry said certain content relating to ongoing public events was being “prominently displayed and recommended to users” on Meta platforms. Such material, when presented without adequate context or amplified disproportionately, “may contribute to public confusion, apprehension and disturbance of public order and social tranquillity”.

Citing the Information Technology Act, 2000, the advisory said Meta must observe due diligence under the IT Rules, 2021, which require intermediaries to inform users about prohibited content, including material likely to cause public disorder or incite a cognisable offence relating to public order.

MeitY also flagged old, unrelated or selectively edited visuals presented as current events, misleading claims about emergencies, restrictions or police action, and content that could incite violence or other unlawful activity.

The advisory outlined six specific requirements, including reviewing recommendation and ranking systems to prevent misleading or manipulated content from being “disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended to users”.

The ministry said the advisory aimed to promote responsible dissemination of information while respecting lawful expression and legitimate public discourse. Meta has been asked to implement the measures “with immediate effect” and inform the ministry of the action taken.

Apar Gupta, founder-director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights advocacy group, said that although the advisory was not legally binding, it amounted to a “continuing censorship directive”.

Gupta called on MeitY to withdraw the advisory and said Meta should publicly disclose every takedown and instance of downranking carried out under it.

“Even this advisory, which contains phrases like content ‘without adequate context’ and periods of ‘heightened public-order sensitivity’, is not tied to any provision of the IT Act or the IT Rules,” he said.