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Home / India / Govt caps sugar stock for dealers at 1,000 quintals; cuts holding period to 15 days

Govt caps sugar stock for dealers at 1,000 quintals; cuts holding period to 15 days

No limits have been imposed in Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, and in the state of Assam, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Thursday

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The government has cut the stock-holding period for sugar dealers to 15 days and fixed the stock-holding limit at 1,000 quintals with effect from October 15.

The directive will remain in force till November 30 this year.

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No limits have been imposed in Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas, and in the state of Assam, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Thursday.

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Under the revised provisions, a sugar dealer shall not hold sugar stock for a period exceeding 15 days from the date of receipt of such stock.

“They are also prohibited from holding sugar stock exceeding 1,000 quintals at any time and at any place across the country,” the provisions stated.

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Considering the specific market requirements of the region, the stock-holding limit has been fixed at 2,000 quintals for Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas and Assam.

Kolkata sources sugar from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka and supplies it to the eastern part of the country, including the North-Eastern region. The higher limit for Assam has been provided keeping in view geographical constraints, transportation logistics and consumer interest in the North-Eastern region, the ministry noted.

“The revised norms are aimed at ensuring that sugar is not unnecessarily accumulated in the distribution chain and that supplies move smoothly from sugar mills through dealers and ultimately reach the end consumer,” a ministry official said.

The government also said that average retail sugar prices have declined by 15 per cent from their August peak and are expected to decline further as the benefit of lower ex-mill prices passes through the supply chain.

Ex-mill sugar prices have declined by approximately 28 per cent and have remained stable over the last three weeks, it noted.

Sugar mills have already been advised to commence crushing operations in accordance with the agro-climatic conditions prevailing in their respective regions.

The Centre continues to monitor the impact of uneven and deficient rainfall associated with El Niño conditions on sugarcane in certain sugar-producing regions and take all necessary and timely measures to maintain a balance between domestic availability, consumer interest and the interests of sugarcane farmers.

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