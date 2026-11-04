Govt committed to tech-enabled military: Rajnath

The consultative committee comprises MPs from both Houses of Parliament but, unlike a parliamentary standing committee, is neither answerable to Parliament nor required to present reports in the House.

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Addressing the meeting, Rajnath said, “Technological advancements are integral to the changing character of conflicts.”

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He also reiterated the government's target of achieving defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029.

The meeting, themed ‘Modernisation of Indian Defence Forces’, was held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

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Its key focus areas included capability development and force modernisation; jointness and integration; indigenous defence manufacturing; emerging and disruptive technologies; defence research & innovation; and resource optimisation and implementation.

The Ministry of Defence said Rajnath outlined the steps taken by the government across three key dimensions — budget, capital acquisition and self-reliance; technology; and human capital — to prepare the military to meet the evolving demands of technology-driven warfare.

The defence budget for FY 2026-27 was raised to Rs 7.85 lakh crore, including a capital outlay of Rs 2.19 lakh crore for modernisation and procurement. The ministry said the allocation reflected the government's commitment to meeting the armed forces' operational requirements while boosting domestic defence manufacturing.

On the growing aatmanirbharta in defence, the minister informed the meeting that defence production had risen from Rs 46,429 crore in FY 2014-15 to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, with defence exports, which stood at less than Rs 2,000 crore in 2014, growing to approximately Rs 40,000 crore. “We aim to achieve defence production worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports worth Rs 50,000 crore by 2029,” he added.