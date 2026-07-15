Govt considering action against ZEE5 for screening Satluj

The government is mulling action against OTT platform ZEE5 for streaming the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj despite the existence of past red flags around its content.

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The government had two days ago decided to continue the ban on the online streaming of the film on ground of national security and public safety.

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Top official sources today said the government was also considering amendments to Information Technology Act 2000 to make certification of OTT content compulsory for online streaming.

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Currently OTT is not regulated in India but the government can block online content under provisions of Section 69 A IT Act which gives it the power to block content which has implications for national security.

After Satluj streamed online last to last Friday the government invoked this provision to block it and then confirm the blocking.

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Top sources said they had asked the OTT platform for a clarification and it said it wasn't aware of previous concerns around the film or the fact that Censor Board had not cleared it in 2022 and had asked for 127 cuts.

The Tribune had recently exclusively reported that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's high level inter departmental committee which reviews objectionable online content had summoned ZEE5 representatives and Satluj producers to ask how a red flagged film came online.