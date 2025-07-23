DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Amid rain havoc in hills, Centre constitutes National Crisis Management Committee

Amid rain havoc in hills, Centre constitutes National Crisis Management Committee

The committee will be headed by Cabinet Secretary
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:20 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A cloudburst damaged rural area at Janjehli village in Seraj valley of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. PTI file
Advertisement

In the wake of persistent rain wreaking havoc across hilly areas of the country, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Union Government on Wednesday night constituted the National Crisis Management Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary.

Advertisement

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the committee will have four members, including the union home secretary, defence secretary, secretary coordination in the Cabinet Secretariat and head of department of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The committee will be the apex committee for dealing with situations arising out of major disasters with national ramifications, the MHA notification said.

Advertisement

The notification added that the chairperson of the national crisis management committee can co-opt any expert or any officer either from the central or the state government or any organisation, depending on the nature of the crisis, to assist the committee in performing its functions during a threatening disaster situation or an emerging disaster situation or a disaster.

The committee will evaluate preparedness for the purpose of responding to any threatening disaster situation, emerging disaster, situation or disaster and give directions for enhancing such preparedness.

Advertisement

The committee will also coordinate and monitor the actions of ministries concerned or departments of the Government of India, state governments, national authority, state authorities, government, and non-government organisations in relation to disaster response, the notification said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts