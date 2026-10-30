Govt constitutes national social security boards for gig, unorganised workers

In a move aimed at extending social protection to millions of informal and digitally employed workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the constitution of the National Social Security Boards for unorganised, gig and platform workers.

Constituted under the Code on Social Security, the Boards will provide an institutional framework for extending welfare coverage to workers engaged in app-based services, delivery, transportation and other platform-mediated occupations.

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The Boards will be chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and comprise representatives of the Central and state governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers’ unions and associations of gig and platform workers.

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According to the ministry, their primary mandate will be to recommend, design and monitor targeted social welfare schemes for different categories of unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers who have traditionally remained outside conventional employer-linked social security arrangements.

Under the notified framework, the Boards will recommend suitable social security schemes to the Central Government for different sections of the workforce and advise it on matters arising from the administration of the Code on Social Security.

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They will also monitor the implementation of welfare schemes administered by the Central Government and review record-keeping functions undertaken at the state level.

Other responsibilities will include examining expenditure from the relevant funds and accounts and undertaking additional functions assigned by the Central Government.

The notification stipulates that the Boards will meet at least three times a year and follow the rules of procedure prescribed by the Central Government.

The constitution of the Boards comes amid growing policy focus on extending social protection to India's expanding gig economy workforce. The move is expected to help identify the welfare needs of these workers and recommend appropriate social security interventions.