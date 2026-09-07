Govt cuts down 45-day booking period for LPG refills to 25 days in rural areas

The Central Government announced on Monday that household LPG users in rural regions will now be able to book refill cylinders every 25 days, equivalent to the booking interval for urban areas.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi said the refill booking interval was 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas due to pressure on LPG supply amid the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran, which has resulted in a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Gopi wrote on his Facebook page, “However, in view of the current LPG supply situation improving and the significant reduction in refill backlog, the central government has relaxed this restriction. Now, all domestic LPG consumers, regardless of urban or rural, can book refills at an interval of 25 days.”

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A copy of the letter that the Petroleum Ministry sent to oil marketing companies (OMCs), instructing them to make the modification right now, was also posted by the minister in his tweet.

India lifted its limits on the sale of commercial LPG earlier in June. OMCs were instructed by the Petroleum Ministry to supply non-domestic packed LPG at pre-war levels.

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In order to facilitate easier operations across industries, the government also relaxed limitations on LPG supplies, allowing the supply of up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis usage levels.

Moreover, the Centre-placed limits under the Essential Commodities Act following the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in February and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to prevent shortages in the country as a result of the interruption of the global oil and energy supply chain.

The Government also made sure that specific gasses, including C3 and C4, were only used for LPG to avoid shortages.

India’s LPG prices increased as a result of the supply disruption. Following the battle, the price of a household LPG cylinder increased by Rs 60 in March due to a spike in global energy prices. In June, it was raised once more by Rs 29, making a 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder in Delhi cost Rs 942.