Govt engaging Uzbekistan as Indian MBBS admissions fall sharply; MEA stresses NMC norms, flags exploitation by agents

India is engaging Uzbekistan over issues concerning Indian students pursuing medical and other courses there amid a sharp decline in admissions of Indian students in the Central Asian country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government remained focused on ensuring quality medical education for Indian students in Uzbekistan in accordance with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC), while protecting them from exploitation by unscrupulous elements in both countries.

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“We continue to engage with the Uzbek side as far as issues pertaining to Indian students are concerned. You would have seen some of the advisories that we have issued. The Embassy in Tashkent has also issued advisories, as has the National Medical Commission,” Jaiswal said.

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He was responding to a question on reports of Indian MBBS admissions in Uzbekistan plunging from around 2,000 to just 200, and whether New Delhi had communicated with Tashkent regarding restricting or reducing the intake of Indian students.

The spokesperson did not confirm any agreement to restrict admissions or specify whether Uzbekistan had been asked to reduce the number of Indian students. Instead, he referred to advisories issued by the Indian Embassy in Tashkent and NMC, urging aspirants to examine the guidelines before choosing foreign medical institutions.

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Jaiswal said the advisories covered students seeking medical education not only in Uzbekistan but also in several other countries.

“The Government remains focused on ensuring that Indian students who are headed to Uzbekistan to pursue education, including medical education, must receive quality education, such that they comply with the guidelines of NMC,” he said.

He also flagged concerns over students being exploited by unscrupulous intermediaries and other elements in India and Uzbekistan.

“It is also important to ensure that Indian students headed to Uzbekistan for medical studies or other studies are not exploited by unscrupulous elements both here in India as also in Uzbekistan,” Jaiswal said, asking prospective students to consult the advisories for a clearer understanding of the situation.

India has repeatedly cautioned students pursuing MBBS abroad to ensure that their chosen institutions meet NMC requirements, including prescribed course duration, clinical training and internship conditions, as non-compliance could affect their eligibility to practise medicine in India.