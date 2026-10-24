Govt extends deadline to import of duty-free raw sugar till Dec 31

The government has extended the deadline for duty-free imports of one million tonnes of raw sugar under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) scheme till December 31, in a move aimed at augmenting domestic supplies during the festive season.

The extension is expected to facilitate the import of raw sugar and improve availability in the domestic market amid concerns over prices and supply during the peak consumption period.

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Under the TRQ mechanism, a specified quantity of sugar can be imported at a concessional or nil customs duty, subject to the applicable conditions. The latest extension provides importers additional time to bring in the permitted quantity of raw sugar, potentially easing supply constraints.

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Sugar consumption typically rises during the festive season as demand from households, sweet manufacturers and the food-processing industry increases.

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Higher availability could help moderate price pressures, although the actual impact will depend on import volumes, the pace of arrivals and prevailing domestic market conditions.

The move comes against the backdrop of fluctuations in domestic sugar prices and the government’s efforts to maintain adequate supplies while balancing the interests of consumers, producers and the sugar industry.

The extension of the import window till December 31 gives traders more time to complete shipments and bring additional stocks into the country. However, the extent to which imports translate into lower retail prices will depend on market demand and the time taken for imported sugar to reach consumers.

The TRQ facility allows imports within a specified quota under preferential duty conditions.

The government periodically uses trade policy measures to manage domestic availability and address supply-demand imbalances in essential commodities. The latest decision is aimed at supporting supply availability during the festive period, when demand for sugar generally strengthens across retail and industrial segments.