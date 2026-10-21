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Home / India / Govt flags rise in fraud using fake videos of PM

Govt flags rise in fraud using fake videos of PM

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Home Ministry’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued an advisory warning people about cyber fraud carried out through fake government scheme advertisements on social media.

Scammers are allegedly using the names and photographs of the Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Chief Ministers of various states to lure people with promises of financial assistance under government schemes.

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The advisory was issued on October 19 by the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the I4C, which operates under the Home Ministry. “Victims are asked to pay a purported fee or taxes to receive the benefits of these fake schemes. In some cases, advertisements offer fake cashback rewards through scratch cards or spin-and-win contests, tricking victims into approving UPI-collect requests from fraudulent merchants and transferring money to fraudsters,” the NCTAU has warned.

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Advertisements, mainly on meta platforms featuring manipulated/ deepfake videos, ostensibly show public figures announcing and provide financial assistance to the needy.

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