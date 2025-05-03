Govt had to bow down on caste census: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the government's announcement of caste enumeration proved that "if the issues of people are raised with honesty then the government has to bow down".

Speaking at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, he said: "Rahulji has again proved that if we raise the issues with honesty, the govt has to bow down...withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Amendment Bill & the three black farmer laws, and now the caste census...a stubborn government has had to bow down once again," Kharge said in his address.

He however expressed surprise at the government's timing of the announcement of the decision. "The government accepted our years-old demand for caste census, but the time chosen surprised us as well as shocked us. Many doubts have arisen in our hearts about the language and the sentiment with which many things were said," he said.

Emphasising that the Congress has to ensure that the caste census is done in a right way, he said, "The government has accepted our demand to conduct a caste census. But now we have to ensure that this caste census is done in the right way. Whatever results come out, they should also be implemented. Policies and laws should be made according to them."

He also congratulated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for constantly raising his demand of a caste census. "You (Rahul) turned it into a powerful campaign in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. And social justice became the most important issue of the 18th Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Meanwhile, on the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge took as jib at the government. "...even after several days of this incident, no clear strategy has come from the government," he said.

Additionally, Kharge said the government was engaged in misleading the people on this issue. "Today, in Bihar, its big leaders are trying to give the credit of this to the BJP and Prime Minister Modi by holding press conferences and calling the Congress itself against the caste census," he said.

He urged Congress leaders to devise a strategy to thwart the BJP government's plans, saying, "Therefore, we have to make our strategy. If necessary, we should take our allies along and hold a public meeting at the national level or state level, whichever is appropriate, or hold press conferences across the country."