Govt introduces anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests

The government on Monday introduced in the Lok Sabha a Bill to provide for stricter measures to check paper leaks, amid protests by opposition parties in the House against the police action during the student agitation over the NEET issue.

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Soon after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill was introduced by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm due to continuing protests by the Opposition.

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They were demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the CJP-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

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Approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday, the Bill empowers the Centre to set up a special task force to investigate offences under the proposed law. It also proposes a minimum jail term of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore for organised crimes related to examination malpractice.

The Bill directs all states and Union Territories to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials, with cases to be completed within three months of the filing of the chargesheet. It also empowers states to designate any Court of Session as a special fast-track court to try offences under the proposed law.

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According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the amendment aims to bring greater transparency, fairness and credibility to the public examination system. “In recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leaks and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system,” it says.

The Bill also empowers states and Union Territories to appoint one or more special public prosecutors for the trial of such cases and provides for day-to-day hearings to ensure completion of trials within three months of the filing of the chargesheet.

Amid nationwide protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 announced that the Cabinet would ensure strict punishment in cases of examination paper leaks.

The proposed law covers examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET examination.