Govt knows there are home-grown terrorists too: Chidambaram after Cabinet resolution
The former union home minister says this in a post on X
After the Union cabinet passed a resolution condemning the Red Fort blast as a terror incident but steered clear of any mention of a foreign hand, former union home minister P Chidambaram said the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too.
He said the question to be asked is: “What are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists?
“I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists -- foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists. I said so in Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor. I was mocked and trolled for the reference to home-grown terrorists.
“However, I must say that the government observed a discreet silence because the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too," Chidambaram said on X.
He added "The point of this tweet is we should ask ourselves what are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists."
