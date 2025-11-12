Govt knows there are home-grown terrorists too: Chidambaram after Cabinet resolution 

After the Union cabinet passed a resolution condemning the Red Fort blast as a terror incident but steered clear of any mention of a foreign hand, former union home minister P Chidambaram said the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too.

He said the question to be asked is: “What are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists?

“I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists -- foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists. I said so in Parliament during the debate on Operation Sindoor. I was mocked and trolled for the reference to home-grown terrorists.

“However, I must say that the government observed a discreet silence because the government knows that there are home-grown terrorists too," Chidambaram said on X.

He added "The point of this tweet is we should ask ourselves what are the circumstances that turn Indian citizens -- even educated persons -- into terrorists."