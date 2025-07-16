DT
Govt ‘kowtowing’ to China despite its support to Pak, says Jairam

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:00 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
The Congress on Tuesday accused PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar of kowtowing to China.

After the EAM said that he had briefed Chinese President Xi Jinping, party leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I guess the Chinese Foreign Minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in India-China ties.The EAM is now running a full-blown circus, aimed at destroying India’s foreign policy.”

Jaishankar has further said that “continued normalisation” of ties between India and China could produce mutually beneficial outcomes. Taking a dig at him, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said: “Of course, this kowtowing to China is unsurprising given the EAM’s beliefs that he voiced two years ago, ‘Look, they are the bigger economy. What am I going to do? As a smaller economy, am I going to pick a fight with the bigger economy?’.”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “At a time like this, when our armed forces are saying that China stood with our enemy, what is it that the Centre and the BJP are doing?”

