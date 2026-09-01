Govt launches ornamental fisheries mission with focus on Lakshadweep

India on Monday launched a mission-mode initiative to develop the ornamental fish farming, breeding and export sector, with Lakshadweep positioned at the centre of the effort to tap its vast marine resources and aquatic biodiversity.

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Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan launched “Mission Rangeen Machhli 2031” from Lakshadweep, India’s smallest Union Territory. The mission aims to establish uniform standards for breeding, biosecurity, quality control and trade across the country’s ornamental fisheries sector, which focuses on colourful decorative fish for aquariums and ornamental ponds.

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The launch in Lakshadweep underscores the government’s focus on leveraging the islands’ marine wealth. The UT has a lagoon area of about 4,200 sq km and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of nearly 4 lakh sq km, accounting for around 17 per cent of India’s total EEZ. The government sees the region as a hub for developing high-value fisheries alongside traditional fishing activities.

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Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said the blue chakra in the national flag symbolises the potential of the Blue Revolution and the ocean economy. He said the government was working to deliver schemes and support directly to fishing communities and ensure that the benefits of development reached them more effectively.

Highlighting Lakshadweep’s maritime potential, he said the islands have an estimated fisheries potential of over one lakh tonnes, including nearly 94,000 tonnes of tuna and tuna-like species. He stressed the need to harness these resources scientifically and sustainably while improving the livelihoods of island communities.

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Ornamental fisheries form a key pillar of the new strategy, with a strong focus on biosecurity and expanding India’s footprint in global ornamental fish markets.

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said India’s fish production had increased from 95.7 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 197.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. Seafood exports, he added, reached a record Rs 73,890 crore in 2025-26 despite global trade challenges.

Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, said Lakshadweep occupies a strategic position in India’s fisheries and aquaculture landscape. He noted that the waters surrounding the islands offer significant opportunities in tuna fisheries, deep-sea fishing, mariculture, seaweed cultivation and ornamental fisheries.

The Centre’s broader strategy is to reduce dependence on conventional capture fisheries and create multiple income streams from marine resources. Tuna, seaweed and ornamental fisheries have been identified as priority sectors, supported by a cluster-based approach to strengthen production, processing, value addition and market linkages.

Lakshadweep has already been notified as a dedicated seaweed cluster, reflecting the government’s efforts to build integrated blue-economy value chains in the islands.