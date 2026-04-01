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Home / India / Govt likely to introduce Bill to recognise Amaravati as sole capital of Andhra in Lok Sabha 

Govt likely to introduce Bill to recognise Amaravati as sole capital of Andhra in Lok Sabha 

Andhra Pradesh Assembly, in its resolution passed on March 28, 2026, requested the Government of India to amend Act to incorporate Amaravati as capital

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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As per the existing Act, Hyderabad was to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years. File Photo
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The Government is likely to introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, to officially notify Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

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As per the existing Act, Hyderabad was to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years. On March 28, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution requesting the Centre to amend Section 5 of the Act to incorporate Amaravati as the new capital of the State.

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According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the proposed legislation, a copy of which is with The Tribune, called Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, “...in order to give effect to the said resolution of the legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and to provide statutory clarity regarding the capital of the state, it is proposed to amend sub-section (2) of section 5 of the said Act to incorporate the name of “Amaravati” therein as the new capital of Andhra Pradesh with effect from the 2nd day of June, 2024”.

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The proposed Bill, to be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to notify Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh retrospectively from June 2, 2024. The 2014 Act had come into effect on June 2, 2014, giving birth to Telangana, and the 10-year period for Hyderabad as a common capital ended on June 2, 2024.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, was enacted to provide for the reorganisation of the erstwhile undivided State of Andhra Pradesh.

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Section 5 of the Act provided that Hyderabad would serve as the common capital for Telangana (which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh) and Andhra Pradesh for 10 years, after which it would remain the capital of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh would have a new capital.

Subsequent to the enactment of the Act, the Andhra Pradesh Government, after due consideration, consultation, and planning, identified and notified Amaravati as its new capital.

According to the proposed Bill, “Significant administrative and legislative measures have been undertaken, besides the infrastructural developments in and around Amaravati, with the objective of establishing it as the capital of Andhra Pradesh”.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, in its resolution passed on March 28, 2026, requested the Government of India to amend Section 5 of the Act to incorporate Amaravati as the capital of the State, the Bill said.

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