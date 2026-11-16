Govt may convene special Parliament session from Nov 20-22

The government is likely to convene a special session of Parliament between November 20 and 22, with sources aware of developments indicating that it may announce the winter session tentatively in the second week of December after proroguing the special session.

Sources informed that in the special session, the government may bring the Constitution Amendment Bill linking the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha with delimitation, even though the BJP-led NDA government does not have the required numbers for it.

The indication has come even as the Congress-led Opposition has been questioning the intentions of the government for not proroguing the monsoon session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13.

The Tribune has learnt that though the government is keen to convene a special session of Parliament to bring in the aforementioned Constitution Amendment Bill, going by the current strength of the Lok Sabha, it does not have the numbers.

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As of now, there are 540 seats in the Lower House, with three seats lying vacant. A constitutional amendment requires the support of at least two-thirds of the members present and voting. In the current Lok Sabha, this will mean that the government will need 361 votes if all 540 members vote.

However, as of now, the BJP-led NDA has a combined strength of 305 seats, which is well short of the magic figure of 361.

Even if the support of the eight MPs of NCP-SP is taken into consideration (with its Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on November 14 saying that her party was, in principle, willing to support the BJP’s proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent under the proposed delimitation exercise, along with the implementation of women’s reservation), along with 20 rebel MPs of TMC, and hypothetically, also the 22 MPs of the DMK (with speculations rife among power corridors that the BJP is trying to reach out to the Tamil Nadu party for support), the numbers reach up to only 355, still six short of 361.

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Meanwhile, sources aware of the details informed The Tribune that once the special session is held, it is likely to be prorogued. The government may announce the schedule for the winter session, which is likely to be convened from the second week of December.

The upcoming winter session is likely to be a stormy one and may witness heated discussions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have raised objections to the exercise and have questioned the functioning of the Election Commission. Demands for removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are also expected to hold centre stage during the session.