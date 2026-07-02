DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Govt mulls tabling ‘PM, CM removal’ Bill in monsoon session

Govt mulls tabling ‘PM, CM removal’ Bill in monsoon session

JPC studying the Bill is expected to retain the contentious clause on removal of PM, CMs if they fail to get bail after a month's arrest in a serious case

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Animesh Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:49 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The government is considering piloting the consequential Constitution 130th Amendment Bill, 2025, and two other related draft laws in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament with the joint parliamentary committee scrutinising the Bill expected to submit its report in time for the session.

Advertisement

The Bill seeks to remove Prime Minister, CMs and ministers from office should they fail to secure bail after a month of arrest in serious criminal matters, including corruption.

Advertisement

At the tenth meeting today, the joint parliamentary committee led by BJP's Aprajita Sarangi examining the Bill is learnt to have decided to retain the controversial clause to remove PM, CMs and ministers from office if they are unable to secure bail after 30 consecutive days of detention in a serious case, including corruption.

Advertisement

Sources say the JPC draft report would be shared with members by July 10 and the JPC will again meet on July 17 to finalise the Bill, with the monsoon session expected to start from July 20. The other two Bills are the Government of UTs Amendment Bill, 2025, and the J&K Reorganisation Amendment Bill, 2025.

It is learnt that most JPC members believe the clause on removing PMs and CMs after they fail to get bail following a month's arrest is adequate and does not undermine the natural justice principle as argued by AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi and some other opposition MPs in the JPC.

Advertisement

Earlier in defence of the Bill, the government had cited the example of CMs (read former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) who refused to vacate office despite being jailed for months. The Opposition says the draft laws strike at the root of principles of natural justice and basic structure of the Constitution. Congress' Manish Tewari has said these violate the basic rule of law which is — innocent until proven guilty and until the conviction has been upheld right up to the Supreme Court.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts