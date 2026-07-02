Govt mulls tabling ‘PM, CM removal’ Bill in monsoon session

The government is considering piloting the consequential Constitution 130th Amendment Bill, 2025, and two other related draft laws in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament with the joint parliamentary committee scrutinising the Bill expected to submit its report in time for the session.

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The Bill seeks to remove Prime Minister, CMs and ministers from office should they fail to secure bail after a month of arrest in serious criminal matters, including corruption.

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At the tenth meeting today, the joint parliamentary committee led by BJP's Aprajita Sarangi examining the Bill is learnt to have decided to retain the controversial clause to remove PM, CMs and ministers from office if they are unable to secure bail after 30 consecutive days of detention in a serious case, including corruption.

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Sources say the JPC draft report would be shared with members by July 10 and the JPC will again meet on July 17 to finalise the Bill, with the monsoon session expected to start from July 20. The other two Bills are the Government of UTs Amendment Bill, 2025, and the J&K Reorganisation Amendment Bill, 2025.

It is learnt that most JPC members believe the clause on removing PMs and CMs after they fail to get bail following a month's arrest is adequate and does not undermine the natural justice principle as argued by AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi and some other opposition MPs in the JPC.

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Earlier in defence of the Bill, the government had cited the example of CMs (read former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) who refused to vacate office despite being jailed for months. The Opposition says the draft laws strike at the root of principles of natural justice and basic structure of the Constitution. Congress' Manish Tewari has said these violate the basic rule of law which is — innocent until proven guilty and until the conviction has been upheld right up to the Supreme Court.