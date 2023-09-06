Govt must clarify agenda of special session: INDIA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

Opposition INDIA alliance has asked the government to clarify why a special session of Parliament has been called. While the Modi governed has called a special session from September 18 to 22, it has not yet disclosed its agenda for the session.

Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, said floor leaders of the INDIA constituents from both Housesmet at the residence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. “All participants expressed the view that the government should make it public why the special session has been convened,” Gogoi said.