Govt notifies final guidelines for employment guarantee scheme VB-G RAM G

The Centre on Monday notified the commencement of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Act, 2025 across all rural areas of the country with effect from July 1 this year.

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The guidelines for the new job guarantee scheme have paved the way for the implementation of the central scheme guaranteeing 125 days of work for unskilled rural workers by replacing the existing MGNREGA countrywide.

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Under the new framework, every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work shall be entitled to a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year. The enhanced guarantee is intended to strengthen livelihood security, improve rural incomes and support sustainable village-level development.

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Employment shall be provided to workers against their demand for work within the prescribed timeframe, failing which workers shall remain entitled to unemployment allowance in accordance with the provisions of the Act, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a statement.

The Act places strong emphasis on timely and transparent wage payments. Wages shall continue to be transferred directly into workers’ bank or post office accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

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“Wages are to be paid on a weekly basis or within 15 days from the closure of the muster roll, failing which workers shall be entitled to delay compensation in accordance with the provisions of the Act,” the gazette notification said.

The Centre has ensured comprehensive financial provisions for effective implementation of the Act. For the financial year 2026–27, the government has made a budgetary allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore, which is the highest-ever allocation at the Budget Estimate stage for a rural employment programme.

The ministry also said that in order to ensure seamless, smooth and worker-centric transition, employment under MGNREGA shall continue uninterrupted till the date of commencement of the new Act.

“Ongoing works under MGNREGA as on June 30 shall be saved and carried over in the new framework seamlessly by ensuring consistency with the provisions of Viksit Bharat G RAM G. Timely availability of work and prompt payment of wages to rural workers remain the priority of the government,” it said.

The government has made adequate labour budget provisions available to states and Union territories in alignment with demand patterns and field requirements so that no eligible rural household faces inconvenience during the period prior to the commencement of the VB–G RAM G Act, it said.

According to the notification, the existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards shall remain valid under VB–G RAM G until Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards are issued.

“Workers without job cards may continue to register at the Gram Panchayat level. Workers shall not be denied employment merely due to pending e-KYC, and facilitation arrangements for e-KYC completion shall continue at the field level by state governments,” it stated.

As a demand-driven programme, the MGNREGA sees variations in demand across months, influenced by season and local livelihood opportunities.

The delay in the guidelines was hampering the allotment of work under the MGNREGA and it had reportedly resulted in reduction of around 23 million man-days out of 33 million approved for the month of April.