Govt notifies new National Pension System rules

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The All India Services (Implementation of National Pension System) Rules-2026, notified by the government on Wednesday, also tighten compliance and streamline processes for AIS officers (IAS/IPS/IFoS).

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The key aspects of these rules are mandatory digital adoption, stringent accountability for contribution credits and tailored retirement procedures specific to service demands, as well as building upon the standard NPS framework, which regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.

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The rules in a sense, also bring clarity on how salaries and retirement benefits will be linked for those who joined government service on or after January 1, 2004, and on whom NPS is applicable.

Under mandatory digitisation, the rules mandate the use of the 'Bhavishya' centralised system for pension processing and digital life certificates.

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Further, the rules ensure accountability for timely crediting of funds, reducing delays in contribution deposits to the NPS Trust.

They also provide clear, structured processes for exit and annuity, replacing the broader, more manual procedures of the general NPS.

The rules define stricter responsibilities for departments to ensure mandatory employee contribution compliance.

A fully digital process for NPS exit and annuity is now enforced, reducing the paperwork previously required.

The rules will formalise contribution timelines, salary-linked deductions and pension outcomes under the defined contribution framework.

Under the new rules, employees will continue to contribute 10 per cent of their salary towards the NPS every month. The contribution will be calculated on “emoluments”, which include basic pay and dearness allowance.

The government, on its part, will contribute 14 per cent of the employee’s emoluments to the individual pension account.

This means a portion of the monthly salary will be mandatorily diverted into retirement savings, reducing in-hand income but building a long-term pension corpus. The rules also allow employees to voluntarily contribute more than the minimum 10 per cent, if they choose.

The rules introduce defined timelines for registration, deduction and deposit of contributions into the pension account. Employees must be registered under the NPS immediately upon joining service and the first contribution must be credited within a specified period.

Any delay in deposit of contributions — if not attributable to the employee — will require payment of interest to the pension account.

This provision aims to ensure timely credit of funds, but also puts administrative responsibility on departments. Delays in processing could temporarily impact the accumulation of pension savings, though compensation via interest is mandated.

Unlike the old pension system, the NPS remains a market-linked, defined contribution system. The final pension is based on the accumulated corpus in the individual account, which is built through monthly contributions and investment returns.

The rules also provide options in case of death or disability during service. Employees are required to choose between benefits under the NPS or legacy pension provisions in certain cases, with default provisions defined if no option is exercised.