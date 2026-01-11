Govt plans Rs 3K-cr push for indigenous testing of power equipment

Advertisement

The Tribune has learnt that the Power Ministry has granted in principle approval to a Rs 3,000 crore plan aimed at enhancing the ecosystem for testing power equipment in the country. "At present, not all equipment are tested in India and some critical power equipment are sent abroad to countries like the Netherlands for testing," said official sources.

Advertisement

The Rs 3,000-crore plan is mainly meant to set up a new high capacity inverter testing lab, with Nagpur expected to be the likely location. The financial component will also be used to strengthen the existing testing facilities running through the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), India's premier R&D and testing center for the power sector, with its main office in Bengaluru and various specialised labs nationwide, including high-voltage, switchgear and regional testing facilities in cities like Bhopal, Hyderabad, Noida and Kolkata. The CPRI labs offer expert testing, certification and research for power equipment and systems according to national and international standards.

Advertisement

Sources said the second major component of the plan -- setting up a high capacity inverter testing lab -- is important as such labs ensure the safety, reliability and stability of modern electrical grids.

This is even more critical in the wake of increasing integration of renewable energy sources. These labs provide a controlled environment to verify performance against stringent national and international standards before field deployment.

Advertisement

The third component of the Rs 3,000-crore plan is installation of test facilities for 1,200 kV Transmission Systems. At present India's transmission lines are up to 800 kW. Plans are afoot to develop 1200 kV ultra high voltage alternating current lines and the development of testing capacities for these lines is an immediate goal. The plan approval will likely be budgeted for in the Union Budget-2026.