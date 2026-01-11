Govt plans Rs 3K-cr push for indigenous testing of power equipment
At present, not all equipment are tested in India and some critical power equipment are sent abroad to countries like The Netherlands for testing
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement