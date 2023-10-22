Govt plans mega village outreach, to hold Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from Nov 20

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

The government will launch a mega drive called “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” across 2.69 lakh panchayats in all 765 districts with an objective to achieve saturation of its social welfare and health schemes.

The yatra, scheduled from November 20 to January 25, 2024, will seek to enrol people who have not yet been covered by a range of schemes, including subsidised cooking gas connections; bank accounts, PM housing-rural, Ayushman Bharat and others.

The Congress questioned the move today and said a letter had been sent to all departments to nominate officers of the rank of joint secretary/director/deputy secretary for deployment as district “rath prabharis” who would conduct the government outreach for schemes.

Congress media chairman Pawan Khera asked, “How can civil servants be ordered to do political propaganda for a govenrment going into elections?”

The Congress plans to challenge the outreach before the Election Commission, citing the model code of conduct in force as five states go to the polls between November 7 and 30.

The government sources, meanwhile, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had long been asking all ministries to achieve saturation-level delivery of all schemes.

#Bharat #Congress