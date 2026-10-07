Govt prepares roadmap to launch indigenous mobile phones in 2 years

"While the government is providing the ecosystem, certain private companies will be manufacturing these phones," sources said.

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The aggressive push comes on the back of rapid expansion in India’s upstream electronics supply chain.

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Official sources indicated that the government was seeking to capitalise on the recent success of its electronics component ecosystem to build out the full smartphone value chain -- spanning industrial product design, software integration, research and development, and advanced manufacturing.

India’s component base has deepened substantially over the past few years, with an estimated 400 to 500 component manufacturers establishing operations across the country. Demonstrating this growing manufacturing muscle, Indian facilities have already exported smartphone parts and sub-assemblies worth approximately Rs 35,000 crore to China, marking a significant structural shift in the regional trade flows of electronics.