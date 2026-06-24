Foodgrain distribution to be now dictated by per-person calculation rather than family unit basis

The Department of Food and Public Distribution on Wednesday released the draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and invited suggestions from all stakeholders till July 13.

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The proposed amendment seeks to remove inequities in Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) by providing 7 kg of food grains per person per month, thus capping the same to a maximum of 35 kg per household.

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Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, while Antyodaya Anna Yojana households constitute the poorest of the poor and are legally entitled to receive 35 kg of food grain per family per month, the ‘priority households’ are entitled to 5 kg of food grain per person per month.

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According to the ministry, the existing household-based entitlement under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, though intended as a protective measure for the most vulnerable families, results in significant inequities depending upon the size of the household.

“Smaller households receive a higher per-capita entitlement, whereas larger households receive a lower per-capita entitlement, which may fall below the entitlement available to priority households,” it said.

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The purpose behind the amendment Bill is to remove intra-category inequities, provide for more rational food grain allocation and better align entitlements with nutritional requirements.

“In view thereof, the National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has been prepared. We invite comments/feedback from the public as part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments. Comments on the draft Bill may be sent by July 13,” a statement said.

The draft National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes a major structural shift in ration distribution to ensure equity for the poorest households. The amendment redefines Antyodaya Anna Yojana quotas from a fixed household limit to a per-person allocation, ensuring fairer distribution regardless of family size.

In other words, foodgrain allocation will be based on the number of family members, but the total quantity distributed to a household will not exceed the prescribed limit.

If implemented, the proposal is expected to improve transparency and fairness in the ration distribution system. It would help ensure that food grains are allocated more closely according to the number of individuals in a household.

Large and needy families, in particular, may benefit because ration entitlements would be determined based on family size rather than a fixed allocation per household.

The move, however, is being opposed by state governments, advocacy groups and the public due to concerns over unequal distribution.

Civil society organizations, such as the Right to Food Campaign, have strongly criticised the broader push towards restrictive identity recognition like mandatory Aadhaar linkage and targeted databases under the proposed amendment.

They argue that reliance on biometric proof and databases to delete “ineligible” beneficiaries frequently results in the wrongful exclusion of vulnerable populations from welfare benefits.